Pathaan Box Office (Overseas Excluding China): One could get lost in the count of milestones achieved by the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Expectations are that this action spectacle will enter the 500 crore club solely with its Indian collections. As for the international markets, the situation looks quite promising as it eyes on the top 2 highest Indian grossers – Baahubali 2 and RRR. Scroll below for all the details!

It is to be noted that Shah Rukh Khan led film is currently in its phase 1 of release. For example, Baahubali 2 had raked in a total of $60.70 million in the overseas markets after the conclusion of its multiple phases (including China, Japan & Taiwan).

As per the box office update, Pathaan made a total sum of $30.6 million in the overseas market after the completion of its day 8. It is the third highest grosser in the list after SS Rajamouli led Baahubali 2 which brought in a total of $46.98 million and RRR which garnered $33.77 million.

It looks like Pathaan will cross the collections made by RRR in a couple of days and easily conquer the second spot. As for Baahubali 2, that looks challenging but not impossible. Only time will tell where the Shah Rukh Khan starrer lands with its lifetime numbers in the overseas market.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand is already teasing fans about the Pathaan sequel, even before the box office conclusion of the first instalment. There are also possibilities that John Abraham may return to the franchise with a prequel film. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, who may also have a crossover with Tiger’s Zoya (played by Katrina Kaif) in the upcoming films.

