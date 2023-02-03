Pathaan Box Office Day 10 Morning Occupancy: Shah Rukh Khan has lived up to the expectations of the movie buffs with his comeback film. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the action spectacle is directed by Siddharth Anand. After 9 successful days at the ticket windows, a single digit has been witnessed for the first ever time in terms of footfalls, Scroll below for all the details!

For the one who missed out on the latest updates, Pathaan has made a total collection of 348.50 crores at the Indian Box Office. The film continued to shine in terms of worldwide collections too with 667 crores gross coming in. While these remain the collections till Day 8, things seem to be slowing down today.

As per the latest box office trends flowing in, Pathaan is registering a morning occupancy in the range of 7-9% on Day 10. This is literally the first ever time that the numbers have slipped below the double-digit. But we can give it a benefit of the doubt hoping the masses would enjoy their Friday nights at the theatres with Shah Rukh Khan.

While there’s a notable drop in the morning shows, it is to be seen whether the evening and night shows see a hike because that’s the only way to save the day for Pathaan! Most are hoping for another huge weekend at the box office but only time will tell if that happens.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is also rising and shining in the overseas market. It was just a day before that the film surpassed 3 Idiots, Dilwale and Sultan out of the Highest Bollywood Grossers list. It’s next aim is Dhoom 3.

