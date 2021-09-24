Advertisement

Nia Sharma has become a household name after working on some super hit television shows that includes, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja and Naagin. The actress is known for her outspoken behavior, for which she’s sometimes trolled and sometimes Nia is applauded. Recently, the telly star took a dig at star kids and claimed anyone would look at them twice without their famed family name.

A few weeks back, the actress appeared in the Bigg Boss OTT house where she stayed for 24 hours for the captaincy task; additionally, she’s riding high on the success of her latest music video, Do Ghoont.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Nia Sharma slammed those who think she isn’t ready for Bollywood and criticized star kids, she said, “Somebody has the audacity to tell me that I am not ready for Bollywood and when you see a Bollywood star kid’s face, are they ready? Have they seen them? I am sorry but please don’t tell me I am not ready or I look a certain way or I have to shape up.”

“We are all seeing who those people are, good for them, they are working and having big movies but you take the name aside, will you look at them twice? I am sorry but it’s the reality. They are doing very well, good for them,” she added.

Nia has been vocal about working in Bollywood films but yet to make her big debut and during the same interview, the actress also talked about a senseless conversation she had for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Nia Sharma revealed, “No but Manikarnika ke liye ek meeting thi itna sa role ke liye. It was a stupid conversation. I didn’t go again. Kuch faayda nahi tha uss conversation ka, it was a wastage of time. And then he was like, ‘you look so hot’. I was like, ‘seriously?’”

With the same film, Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut; she played the character of Jhalkaribai along with Kangana Ranaut in the titular role.

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma stepped into digital space with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Jamai Raja 2.0. She was even part of Box Cricket League and won the 8th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

