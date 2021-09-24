Advertisement

Bollywood diva Hema Malini will be the special guest on ‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’. Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure are also among the celebrity guests this weekend. The interesting highlight of the show would turn out to be Hema Malini’s performance on the song ‘Tune O Rangeele Kaisa Jaadu Kiya’ from the movie ‘Kudrat’ which starred Rajesh Khanna opposite her.

Hema Malini’s act will leave the judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu stunned. Emulating judge Geeta Kapur’s feelings, host Rithvik Dhanjani asks her to share her feeling watching Hema Malini’s dance.

To this, Geeta Kapur replied: “These are the stars that we see in the sky. This is like…I can’t believe I saw her dancing live right now! Ma’am thank you so much.”

Hema Malini responded to Geeta Kapur saying it’s an honour for her to be on the show and she has given classical touch to her dance moves: “Welcome and it’s my honour to be here. You all have inspired a lot of kids by bringing them to such a big stage. Each and every one is the best. I tried dancing in front of you all and I hope you all liked it too. I just did it in the classical style.”

Judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who looked awestruck from the moment Hema Malini stepped down from the stage said: “I just want to say that Hema ji is very disciplined. When you see greatness, which we all witnessed today, this does not come so easily. Hema ji, I know that she is very disciplined. She likes to live her life in that way, and that is the kind of values she has inculcated in her children as well. I am so inspired!”

Judge Anurag Basu expressed that he felt speechless and blessed to see such an amazing performance that too from Hema Malini herself: “I am blessed that I am part of this show, and I could witness this performance.” He also lauded Hema ji’s multi-tasking spirit saying, “everyone should learn how to do multi-tasking from Hema ji.”

Furthermore, the grand finale of Super Dancer Chapter 4 ‘Nachpan Ka Mahotsav’ will be on October 9.

‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’ airs on Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

