Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra made the headlines when they called off their relationship in April last year. Following their split, Anusha took to her Instagram early this year and shared a length post confirming their break-up. While she stated then that she was cheated on and lied to, she has once again opened up about the same.

Anusha recently held a ‘Ask Me’ session and one of her fans asked her the ‘direct reason’ for her and Karan’s breakup. Read on to know what she said.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, Anusha Dandekar was asked by a fan the direct reason for her break-up. The VJ did not disappoint the user when she answered the fans question, ‘Please just I want to know the direct reason for your breakup if you can tell it’. To this, Anusha said, “We deserve more honesty, love, and happiness. And it starts with self-love. So I chose myself. That’s it.”

At the start of the year, Anusha Dandekar had shared author RM Drake’s quote along with a note about her break-up. She wrote, “So here it is, before the year ends…Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart… yes I love hard, so hard… yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self-respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to… yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself… And yes I grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive.”

On the work front, Anusha Dandekar is currently the host of Supermodel of the Year. Karan Kundrra on the other hand has been confirmed as one of the Bigg Boss 15 contestants.

