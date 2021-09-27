Advertisement

Yesterday marked Daughter’s Day. We saw many actors sharing heartfelt posts for their girls. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda also wished his favourite Sonu. But wait, it wasn’t Palak Sidhwani, who currently plays the character. Instead, the special post was for Nidhi Bhanushali, and below are all the details you need.

As most know, Malav Rajda shares a great bond with certain members of Tapu Sena. Time and again, Kush Shah is seen posing with him for pictures and creating fun reels. He also shares a really close bond with Nidhi. And that hasn’t changed even if the actress has left the show.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director shared a picture of Nidhi Bhanushali holding his dog. Malav Rajda captioned the post, “Happy daughters day to both my lovely daughters…. @_ninosaur and candy.”

To this, Nidhi Bhanushali commented, “Same photo always!”

And the banter continued as Malav Rajda replied, “This post is auto saved…on every daughter’s day it gets posted on its own.”

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Nidhi Bhanushali has been making a lot of noise over her drastic look transformation! She now has dreadlocks and often roams around exploring nature.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans often take to the comments section of her pictures and ask her to return as Sonu. Many even express how they miss her.

Nidhi left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah back in 2019. The actress had decided to focus on her studies. She was pursuing BA from a college in Mumbai back then.

The role of Sonu is currently played by Palak Sidhwani. The actress is no less than a fashionista and is loved by fans equally!

