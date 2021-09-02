Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly ruling Indian sitcoms for over a decade now. Thanks to the show, the actors too are enjoying unprecedented popularity. Fans are always eager to know some interesting deets of their favourite actors’ personal life. Thanks to such curiosity, one childhood picture of Kush Shah is going viral now.

Kush plays Goli in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. His antics and superb comic timing have earned him a huge fandom across all age groups. The dialogue based on him, “Goli beta masti nahi” too has its own fan base. But the new viral picture will make it hard for you to believe that Goli is a mischievous guy.

Don’t believe us? Well, take a look by yourself:

Isn’t it the most innocent avatar of Kush Shah aka Goli we have ever seen? Do share your views about the viral picture in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, in one of his interviews with ETimes TV, Kush Shah spoke about how Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah changed their lives.

“Our life has changed completely. My relatives would call me Kush as a kid but after I started working on the show, they started calling me by my screen name Goli so this goes on to prove how our life has changed. Now, Kush doesn’t come first, they address me as Goli. I am very grateful and thankful for the love that the audience has given us.

There have been many incidents, but one thing that is very sweet and I would like to share with everyone. The rickshaw and taxi drivers refuse to take money or fare from us. Even if we insist they don’t take it, which is very sweet of them. They consider us as their family. I feel very grateful,” Kush said.

