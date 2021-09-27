Advertisement

Akshay Kumar is surely on a roll. A day before yesterday, he announced his much-awaited Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali. Yesterday was a blockbuster Sunday for all Akki fans as his four more films got an official date. But will he be able to make a huge turnaround in Star Ranking with so many confirmed releases? Let’s discuss.

Before we get started, let us inform you about how things in Koimoi Star Ranking aka Stars’ Box Office Power Index works. Points are allotted to the actors based on their movie collections. As of now, Salman Khan is at the top with 2500 points.

Salman Khan’s 2500 points include- 900 points (9 films in the 100 crore club), 600 points (3 films in the 200 crore club), 900 points (3 films in the 300 crore club) and 100 points (50 points for two films each for making a place in top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood).

Akshay Kumar stands at a total of 1700 points and is at 2nd place below Salman in Star Ranking. Now, Akshay has confirmed releases till 2022 including- Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. With these 5 films (and with Atrangi Re’s announcement coming anytime soon), it will be interesting to see if Akshay manages to cover the distance of 800 points between him and Salman.

Interestingly, as of now, no Salman Khan biggie has been announced along with its release dates. But, it’s learned that his Tiger 3 will be arriving in 2022. If it happens, the gap between Salman and Akshay will increase, thus making it a bit difficult for the Sooryavanshi actor to attain the 1st position on the list.

