Akshay Kumar isn’t stopping anytime soon! The superstar is always in work mode and is capable of pulling off a project in just a few months. With a lot of films already in the queue, Akshay will be moving on to Ram Setu next. Below is all you need to know.

Early this year, in March, Akshay along with leading ladies- Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez, shot Mahurat of the film. The shoot was planned in Mumbai, but COVID restrictions spoilt the party. Now, after a gap of so many months, the shoot is set to be resumed but with some changes.

Initially, it was planned that Ram Setu’s some portions would be shot in Sri Lanka. Later, the plan got cancelled and Kerala was chosen as a new location. However, as Kerala is showing some spikes in COVID cases, a new location has finally been locked. Now, the film will be shot in Gujarat, where outdoor portions will be wrapped.

As per the report in Times Of India, Akshay Kumar will be joining the shoot in October and completing it by December. As of now, he is busy in London, shooting for his untitled film with Rakul Preet Singh.

Recently, in a chat with Pinkvilla, the film’s producer Vikram Malhotra shared some interesting details. He said, “Ram Setu is a full-scale action-adventure entertainer. It is exactly the kind of spectacle that will bring the people back into the theatres. I can’t divulge the details of the content, but it’s just that kind of a film that balances traditional Indian film-going values and entertainment values with a progressive mindset. It’s a prime candidate that people will find the appeal to flock in the theatres for.”

