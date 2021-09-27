Advertisement

Aradhana Sharma charmed everyone with her remarkable acting skills in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, although she started her career by participating in MTV Splitsvilla and later in Aladdin – Naam To Suna Hoga. But Dilip Joshi starrer comedy show gave her a lot of fame. The actress is a true fashionista and her Instagram is no less than a sight for sore eyes.

The Asit Kumar Modi’s SAB TV show is one of the longest running comedy daily soaps in Indian television, and the show has given a lot of relatable characters, even the Aladdin actress cameo as a negative character was applauded by many.

Aradhana Sharma enjoys a massive fan following of 330K Instagram followers; the actress keeps on sharing her latest pictures. The fans on the other hand go mad seeing the small screen beauty as her divine beauty is unmissable. Check out some of her fabulous pictures below:

Aradhana Sharma’s picture are raising the temperature, even fans could stop themselves from appreciating her beauty. On user wrote, “Super gorgeous colorful look,” while another wrote, “Hayyeee kinni cuteeee lagdi.”

Another commented, “Hayeee how can someone can be so pretty,” and “No one should be allowed to look that good. How do you do it?”, a fourth user wrote, “Streets of Mumbai are getting hotter and @aradhanasharmaofficial is responsible for most of it.”

Last month, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Aradhana Sharma opened up about her casting couch experience, in a conversation with Hindustan times, the actress said. It continues to impact me, and affect me. But the reactions that I got after opening up about the incident shocked and surprised me. I was told by many people, ‘Tumhara career khatam ho sakta hai jo tumne yeh casting couch ke baare mein jo bola hai’. Someone said that my career is already over.”

The actress went to reveal the effects of all the remarks on her, she said, “I went into depression, thinking that I don’t even have a right to talk openly about something which has happened to me,” adding the exact same line told to her was – “Aap abhi utni badi ho nahi jo yeh sab bolo”.

Aradhana Sharma concluded saying, “I was like I know that I’m not that big but at least, I have the right to speak up for myself. Also, I shared what happened to me so that other girls don’t have to go through the same.”

