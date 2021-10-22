Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest stars in Bollywood with either back-to-back films releasing or shooting for them. While the actor is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi this Diwali, he is also all set to star in the sequel of his and Paresh Rawal’s hit Oh My God 2. Simultaneously, he will also feature in the official remake of Prithviraj’s thrilling Malayalam drama, Driving License co-starring Emraan Hashmi.

Now let us tell you an interesting trivia about the two films. While Akshay Kumar is the common factor between the two, did you know they share one more similarity? Well, it’s the name. Confused? You need not be, scroll down to know all about it.

A source close to the development of the Akshay Kumar- Raj Mehta film told Pinkvilla, “The concept of Driving Licence revolves around a cop and a superstar, with the former being a huge fan of the latter. The conflict elevates when the superstar misbehaves with the cop, and refuses to give him and his family a ‘selfie’. The team feels, Selfie is a perfect title to this edge of the seat comic drama and that’s what has prompted the team to tentatively address it as Selfie.”

Interestingly, this is not the only Akshay Kumar-starrer that has been spinning around being named Selfie. As per the site, this name was also the working title of Oh My God 2. Talking about it, the source said, “When the Oh My God team was trying to figure out the legalities and other copyright aspects to take the franchise forward, the second title that they had registered was Selfie. However, the term had a different context here, suggesting a deeper look at society and within oneself. When all the formalities were completed, the team finally went ahead with the title Oh My God 2.”

While Selfie is the tentative title of this Raj Mehta film at the moment, the source the team could also possibly retain the original name. They added that a final call will be taken closer to taking the film on floors, before adding, “It goes on floors in the month of January with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. The prep work is in progress at the moment.”

On the work front, Akshay’s Bell Bottom releases in Maharashtra cinemas today, October 22. He is currently juggling between the shoot of Ram Setu and the promotions of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi. As per reports, he will begin shooting Oh My God 2 in Ujjain from November 23.

