Aryan Khan’s arrest, alongside 7 others, after a cruise ship was raised earlier this month has been making news every day. While fans and followers are eager to know whether Shah Rukh Khan’s son will be out on bail soon or any other details about the case, a Supreme Court Advocate named Umesh Sharma recently spoke about it.

While conversing in Hindi, the SC advocate spoke about many things, including Aryan’s arrest, the working of the NCB, everyone is equal in front of the law and more. Read on to know all he had to say.

During an interaction with Pyara Hindustan, Supreme Court Advocate Umesh Sharma spoke about the Aryan Khan case and what he thinks of it. While talking to the publication on Wednesday, October 20, the advocate was asked about Aryan bail rejection. To this, he said in Hindi, “Session Court has its way of working and steps to follow and is going according to it. As for the NDPS case, we all know that if commercial quantities are found on them they are in trouble.” He added, “humare pass client jab bhi koi aisa aata hai toh hum seedha khete hai aap saal, do saal bail ki baat hi bhul jao.”

Adding that even though Aryan Khan’s case has been given a political angle and issues to a certain degree as well as been hyped in the media it doesn’t have an effect. The hearing will continue at the pace set by law. Adding that only after the judge preceding the case goes over all the facts and evidence presented, only then will a bail order be passed. Sharing his personal views.

This SC advocate said, “I think this case will continue for some more time, and it should. These guys are no different from the others who will get arrested in the case. it they consumed, sold or are involved in the racket by any means the court can understand it. that’s why their bail is taking time.” He added that from the looks of it, the Session Court will keep rejecting the bail pleas. Watch Video

As for Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son was detained by the NCB on October 2 and arrested the next day because of the raid on the cruise ship. During the raid, the NCB claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

