Shilpa Shetty and her family were going through tough times for the last few months when her husband Raj Kundra was arrested. The businessman was taken into custody for allegedly making and distributing p*rn films. Recently, Shilpa surprised everyone after she decided to get an undercut. Netizens thought it’s her new look but a report suggest that she decided to shave a part of her head to fulfil a ‘mannat’ for her husband’s bail.

Advertisement

Weeks after the businessman was arrested, the actress resumed her pending her starting with Super Dancer chapter 4 and some film commitments. Her husband was granted bail on September 20, at a surety of Rs 50,000.

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty shaving a part of her head raised many eyebrows and many thought it’s a bold move. Sharing the post, she said that it took a lot of gumption to do the undercut. However, a source close to the Hungama 2 actress told Pinkvilla that it was because of a ‘mannat’ the actress had kept to shave a part of her head if Raj Kundra gets the bail.

Now that her husband Raj Kundra is out on bail, Shilpa Shetty kept her promise and fulfilled her ‘mannat.’ The whole Kundra-Shetty clan who were going through a lot, is currently recovering from the trauma. The entire family including Raj is in Alibaug where they celebrated Karwa Chauth.

Sharing the video of her undercut, the actress wrote, “You can’t live each day without taking risks and without getting out of your comfort zone: be it going for an Undercut buzz cut (which took a lot of gumption, won’t lie) or performing my new aerobic workout: the ‘Tribal Squats’. It works on all lower-body muscles, shoulders, arm-&-leg coordination, speed & agility, and most importantly – on our brain & body. The routine entails doing 4 sets of 60 seconds each with only a 30-second break in between each of them. Put in the effort consistently to see the difference because like they say, “No Guts, No Glory!”

Many were shocked after Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested for his involvement in creating and distributing p*rn films. However, the actress never showed her weakness and stayed rock steady.

Must Read: Aryan Khan & Ananya Panday’s Reported Chats About Procuring Drugs Leaked! Khan Jokes About Getting His Friends Fuc*ed By NCB

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube