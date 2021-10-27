On the 15th anniversary of Krrish, released June 23, 2006, Hrithik Roshan took to social media and informed all that a new instalment in the superhero film franchise is in the making. While announcing Krrish 4, the dancing superstars simply wrote, “The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. While this didn’t give us much insight into the film, we have some news about it now.

In a recent conversation, music composer Rajesh Roshan opened up about the music of the fourth part. While on it, he also revealed we may see more than just HR acting and dancing as he is likely to essay another role too. Wondering what? Well, he may turn singer (once more) in this superhero flick.

While in conversation with Pinkvilla, music composer Rajesh Roshan got candid about the music of Krrish 4. Stating that the music work on the Hrithik Roshan starrer will begin on the final script is locked, Rajesh said, “We have not started work on the music of Krrish 4 as yet, but we will begin as soon as the final script is locked. Rakesh ji (Roshan, director) is working on the script. With time, you also grow with the new techniques of sound and music, which I want to portray in the compositions of Krrish 4. Now the music system in every household is so advanced, that one has to adapt to the modern techniques to match these inventions.”

Adding further about Krrish 4’s music, Rajesh Roshan said, “Having said that, the soul of my music will remain the same, as I have learnt that from my parents, and composers like Laxmikant–Pyarelal. We are really looking forward to it.” But here’s the most interesting part of the news – Hrithik Roshan may not just act in the film but may also lend his voice to a track or two. Talking about this piece of news, Rajesh said, “Mostly he will sing, there will be one song for sure.”

This won’t be the first time Hrithik Roshan has lent his voice to a song. In the past, Hrithik Roshan crooned Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as well as Kites in the Sky from Kites. Now it looks like the actor is going to sing again and leave his fans asking for more. For those who do not know, during the lockdown, Hrithik had shared videos of him playing the piano and enjoying the music.

