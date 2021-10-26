Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB in a raid that happened on the 2nd of October on a cruise ship that was off from the Mumbai coast. Today, that is 26th October is Aryan’s another attempt at his bail plea, where lawyer Mukul Rohatgi speaks for the actor’s son. Let’s see what he has to say, especially on Arbaaz Merchant.

The ongoing hearing see the lawyer talking for the actor‘s son over why his client was charged for a crime that he has not committed. He also went on to say that his client has no control over what his friends do and he in no way is accountable for that.

Mukul Rohatgi said, “It was not in my(Aryan Khan) control, what was found in Merchant’s shoe. Arbaaz is not my (Aryan’s) servant, he is not in my control, so there is no conspiracy.” The lawyer also referred to paragraph 7 of the Ragini Dwivedi judgment in which the Supreme Court granted bail. He said, “I have a better case than all the citations that I am giving as there is no recovery from Aryan.”

Meanwhile, in a conversation with ETimes, Arbaaz Merchant’s father Aslam Merchant shared that he’s concerned about his son’s health as he has lost weight, he told the news portal, “I met him today morning to get details for the bail hearing that is going to take place in the afternoon. I am worried about my son’s health and well-being. He has lost 7 kg in one month. The food he is getting in jail is not good and he already is suffering from anxiety.”

He also said, “Arbaaz (Merchant) wanted to hug me but couldn’t, and it made me very emotional and helpless. I am a father who is unable to even embrace his son who needs a tight reassuring hug.”

