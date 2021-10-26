Whenever the world of entertainment and cricket met, it became a story to remember. Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan were one of the power couples who set goals for all the youngsters. The two had reached the zenith in their respective fields when they got married on December 27, 1969.

The Aradhana actress once spoke about her journey in the film industry and her love affair with Tiger Pataudi. She also revealed how her family was crazy about cricket and recalled an incident or a party where she had met MAK.

During a conversation with Diya Jaiswal, who is the President of Ladies Study Group, Sharmila Tagore revealed how, much like Anushka Sharma was trolled for Virat Kohli’s performance during a match, she was also blamed at that time. She said, “Most certainly. Those days we used to sit with the crowd. With the crowd in Bengal, I never feel threatened. I still feel Calcutta is my place and I think people like me there. But my father when Tiger dropped a catch or something, screamed saying, “You shouldn’t have kept him up all night.””

Sharmila Tagore also shared some anecdotes on her relationship with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She revealed that when he proposed to her, he immediately broke the news to his mother. The actress then also spoke about what she liked in him. “I liked his sense of humour and I felt that this man is not going to hurt me on purpose. I trusted him and he was gentle and a gentleman. His humour was very wacky but I loved it,” Sharmila said.

Sharmila Tagore converted to Islam for her nikaah with Mansoor Ali Khan. She is the recipient of two National Film Awards, a Filmfare Award, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to the entertainment industry.

