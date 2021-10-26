Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan along with his best friend Arbaaz Merchant is currently locked up in the Arthur Road Jail. Recently, Arbaaz’s lawyer father Aslam Merchant revealed that the two boys have been kept separately due to which his son has been getting anxiety issues. In an interview, the suspects’ father reveals the heartbreaking condition of his son in jail.

The two teens are among eight who were caught in a raid conducted by NCB on October 2. Since then many Bollywood fraternities have raised their voice for the Khan family and claimed that the star kid deserves bail.

In a conversation with ETimes, Arbaaz Merchant’s father Aslam Merchant shared that he’s concerned about his son’s health as he has lost weight, he told the news portal, “I met him today morning to get details for the bail hearing that is going to take place in the afternoon. I am worried about my son’s health and well-being. He has lost 7 kg in one month. The food he is getting in jail is not good and he already is suffering from anxiety.”

Aslam Merchant adds, “Arbaaz (Merchant) wanted to hug me but couldn’t, and it made me very emotional and helpless. I am a father who is unable to even embrace his son who needs a tight reassuring hug.”

The lawyer hasn’t missed out on his son and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail hearing. Now he’s very much eager to bail out his son as soon as possible.

Aslam Merchant shared more emotional details about his meeting with Arbaaz Merchant, he said, “Innocent kids should not be punished even before trial. As I was leaving, Arbaaz told me, ‘Dad, I will not leave Aryan alone in jail and no harm should be caused to Aryan. We all have come in together here and will leave together from here’. I was so touched by those words; for him friendship is supreme,” he concluded.

Last week the court rejected Aryan Khan’s bail for the third time. A special NDPS court had said there is a possibility that he could “tamper with evidence” or “commit a similar offence while on bail”.

A court order reads, “There is ample evidence in the form of WhatsApp chats of accused no. 1 (Aryan Khan) with foreign national and unknown persons dealing in drugs. There is a reference of hard drugs and bulk quantity in WhatsApp chats which cannot be meant for consumption, with unknown persons who are suspected to be part of international drug racket.”

