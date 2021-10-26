Aryan Khan has been in the headlines ever since he was detained by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) during a cruise ship raid on October 2. While Shah Rukh Khan’s son applied for bail on several occasions since then, the Sessions Court had rejected it and hence today a hearing for the same took place in the Bombay High Court.

The star kid had first applied for bail on October 4. He was subsequently rejected bail following the October 8 as well as October 20 bail hearings. Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi was arguing the case of SRK’s son today. Read on to know more about it.

As per reports coming in now, Aryan Khan’s jail stay has been extended by another day as the hearing for his bail in the Bombay High Court has been posted to tomorrow, October 27. The hearing will resume on Wednesday at 2.30 pm.

In today’s bail hearing arguments, Mukul Rohatgi argued that Aryan Khan was a “young man” who should be sent to rehab rather than be kept in jail. For the unversed, since his arrest on October 3 by Narcotics Control Bureau officers who boarded the cruise under disguise, the 23-year-old star kid has been in custody. He was shifted to Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail on October 8.

Khan’s lawyers have repeatedly argued that no drugs were found on him. The special anti-drugs court that denied him bail last week said he knew about charas hidden in his friend Arbaaz Merchant’s shoe, and this amounted to “conscious possession”.

During the raid, which saw the arrest of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and several others, the NCB claimed to have seized and recovered 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash from the cruise.

