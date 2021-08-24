Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a great bond with her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore and the veteran actress has time and again praised her daughter-in-law. In a recent interview, Tagore adored Kareena for being patient and treating everyone with utmost respect around her including her hairdresser and designer. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kareena is married to Sharmila’s son and actor Saif Ali Khan and the couple share two kids together named Taimur and Jeh.

In an interview with Times Of India, Sharmila Tagore praised Kareena Kapoor Khan and said, “I am so fond of her. What is so wonderful about her is that she is so calm. I have seen her interact with her staff, her hairdresser and designer. I would sometimes snap at my hairdresser if we were being summoned and I would say zara jaldi karo (do it faster), but not Kareena.”

Sharmila Tagore further revealed how Kareena Kapoor Khan tells her that she’s her daughter and said, “She is very patient and I love that about Kareena. Her presence calms me. She doesn’t compare herself with anybody. She does her own thing. I am very happy that she is my daughter-in-law. She says, ‘I am like your daughter’. I say, ‘Yes you are’.”

That’s really sweet of her!

Recently when Kareena Kapoor Khan released her pregnancy bible, she revealed the advice given to her by her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore and said, “My mother-in-law was also among the first to tell me that I had to keep working. Her advice was to do whatever I wanted but with confidence. She did some great work in the movies after her marriage and kids and was a real inspiration. My mother is also a strong role model for me, and she and my father both told me I must keep at it.”

