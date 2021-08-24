Advertisement

Salman Khan’s film Tiger 3 is one of the much-awaited films of 2022. Fans of the superstar rejoice as the actor has resumed the shooting for the film with Katrina Kaif in Russia. Pictures from the sets are already making rounds on social media.

Manesh Sharma directorial is the third instalment of the popular action-thriller franchise and has been the talk of the town since its inception. As fans are looking forward to the details of the film, pictures of the Dabangg star posing with fans on the sets are now doing rounds on social media.

In the pictures, Salman Khan was seen dressed in a blue coloured t-shirt and denim. He also sported a stubble look and completed his look with a beanie. It seems he had beefed up for his role in Tiger 3. On the other hand, Katrina’s pics from the Tiger 3 sets have also been doing the rounds on social media wherein she was sporting a minimal make-up look on sets. Take a look at the pics below:

Katrina Kaif with Prashant Gunjalkar . 2017 _2021 ❤🌸.. pic.twitter.com/TAGNjGBJhP — Suzan 🌸 (@iSuzank) August 23, 2021

Previously, Salman‘s look from Tiger 3 also gone viral on social media. He was seen sporting a heavy beard and a wig with long hair. The superstar was wearing a white t-shirt with ripped denim and completed his look with a checkered jacket with a hoodie and a pair of grey sneakers.

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their role as Tiger and Zoya, Emraan Hashmi will be a lead antagonist and will mark his first collaboration with Salman.

