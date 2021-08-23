Advertisement

Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s spy thriller Tiger 3 is one of the much-awaited films of 2022. Both the stars headed to Russia for the international schedule of the shoot. The makers are shooting at a brisk pace so as to meet the target of its respective release date.

As the film is making enough buzz amongst the fans, a picture from the set of the spy thriller got leaked and has gone viral. In the picture, Salman was looking unrecognizable in brown hair and beard. Now it seems the superstar will be breaking a big family tradition.

It is a well-known fact that Salman Khan and his family members celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi every year at his residence, where he and his family worship Lord Ganesha for a one-and-a-half-day. Since he is already shooting with the cast and crew of Tiger 3 in the bio bubble in Russia, it will be quite difficult for the actor to travel and come back to India amid the COVID-19 crisis.

If the Dabangg star plans to come back to India to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with his family, he has to go under isolation for a week, which might not only impact the schedule of Tiger 3. Not just that, such a step will also risk the health of his family members as it’s a quite long journey from Russia to India and there is always a chance of getting infected by the virus.

A source close to Salman Khan said to Bollywood Life, “Since Salman is in a bio bubble and there has already been a delay in shooting the film’s crucial portion, he may give it a miss.” It is also worth pointing out that a similar situation had occurred when he was shooting for Tiger Zinda hai in Abu Dhabi. At that time he took a two days break from the shoot and came home for the celebrations. However, this time there’s little chance that the star will return home to celebrate the festival with his family members.

For the unversed, Maneesh Sharma is directing Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 wherein Emraan Hashmi will play an antagonist in the film.

