Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan returned to Mumbai from their vacation to the Maldives. Their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan also accompanied them on their trip. Several pictures and videos of the family returning had surfaced on social media. Now fans could see the first full-face picture of the little one with his nanny.

It has been six months since the little munchkin was born and for the first time, his full picture has left fans fawning over his cuteness. The little one was seen in a blue-coloured onesie in the arms of his nanny. The pictures have gone viral and netizens could not stop themselves from praising Jeh and his innocence.

As many gushed over Jeh, a few even tried to troll his nanny Savitri, who also looked after Taimur Ali Khan. Some netizens compared her to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. They felt that her resemblance to the politician was uncanny. A user commented, “Magar ye mamta banerjee kyu hath me utha ke le ja rahi he usko,” another user wrote, “Ye Mamata Benarji He Kya {Didi}.”

A third user commented, “Wo sab to thik h pr mamta banrjee ko bachha sambhalne ko rkh liya saif ne wow gzb paisa hai yr.”

Previously, Kareena Kapoor Khan marked Jeh’s six months completion with a beautiful post for him on Instagram. The little munchkin was seen resting cutely in his mother’s arms as the rocks and the stunning blue sea behind them made for a picture-perfect moment. Kareena was seen in a bikini and she is seen planting a kiss to her baby. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Love, happiness, and courage to you always ❤️❤️❤️ Happy 6 months my life ❤️”

Jeh was born in Mumbai on 21 February.

