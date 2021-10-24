As much as we are excited about normalcy coming back amid the global pandemic, the thing that has made us the happiest is theatres re-opening and our most awaited films finally releasing. The fans across the globe are waiting for Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi and showing the excitement, the beauty shared a BTS video on her Instagram that also features director Rohit Shetty.

Amid the promotions, the actors usually get tired of their busy schedules and back to back interviews and taking the opportunity to show the same, Katrina shared a video on her Instagram.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Katrina Kaif wrote, “Just look at the excitement of the boys for our first day promotions together 🙄😊”. The video features Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty who will start promoting Sooryavanshi together from today onwards.

In the video Katrina Kaif pans the camera towards Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty who are sitting in one corner of the room enjoying the sun and the actor can be seen lying in the director’s lap.

As the actress walks near them, Katrina says, “Arre if you wake up at 5 in the morning, you are going to feel tired.” Reacting to the camera, Akshay immediately gets up and asks her to not record the video and runs away along with Rohit saying, “We have a reputation.” And falls down in a hurry and everyone burst into laughter.

Take a look at the video here:

Haha, we can’t wait to witness this trio in theatres soon.

Meanwhile, reacting to Katrina Kaif’s video, Akshay Kumar commented on her video and wrote, “Waiting for #Sooryavanshi for a year and a half now, a few moments of peace toh banta hai nah! But pranksters like you clearly want trouble @katrinakaif. No worries, #AaRahiHaiPolice”.

Sooryanshi releases on November 5th, 2021.

Are you guys excited to see Rohit Shetty working his magic with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif? Tell us in the comments below.

