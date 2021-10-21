As the audience prepares for the Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Sooryavanshi‘, Katrina Kaif has been running pillar to post with regards to the promotions of the film. However, the fans have no complaints as the string of promotions continues to bring us Katrina’s most dazzling looks.

The actress recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself from the promotion streak where she attended Colors’ show ‘The Big Picture’ with her ‘Sooryavanshi’ director Rohit Shetty.

Katrina Kaif captioned the image as, “??vibes for #bigpicture #sooryavanshiintheatres.”

‘The Big Picture’ host Ranveer Singh was quick to react with a comment on the actress’s post. He wrote, “What a blast k! ?? ???? thank you for coming and making it such a special episode ! (sic)”.

Katrina Kaif embraced a Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation, a burnt orange coloured saree with an embellished blouse having a heavy sequin embroidered torso and floral sleeves. Complementing her attire were the emerald and stone adorned drop earrings and, her open and tresses.

She kept the accessories to a bare minimum in order to draw the attention towards her clothing. Katrina’s sartorial choices have always caught the attention of both her fans and the fashion enthusiasts, it’s safe to say that the actress is an absolute head turner.

Talking of ‘Sooryavanshi’, the film is now set for a massive theatrical release after its run-ins with delays and uncertainties. The film which alongside Katrina Kaif also stars Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff and Jaaved Jaaferi with Ajav Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameo appearances, will hit the screens on November 5 and will quell the audience’s hunger for a true blue Bollywood potboiler, this Diwali.

