Tip Tip From Sooryavanshi Out! Not Just Water, Katrina Kaif & Akshay Kumar Could Set Your Screen On Fire As Well!

The wait is finally over! Sooryavanshi has already made multiple milestones with its release and to celebrate the film further, here is the much-awaited song from the film, Tip Tip!

Watch the sensuous chemistry of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif as they spark the fire in the rain. The song has been sung by the very talented Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, original music by Viju Shah and the music has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

Katrina Kaif’s sensuous moves in Tip Tip song will make you get and dance right now. Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar released yesterday and the film has been getting a humongous response from the fans. The Rohit Shetty directorial is winning hearts all over.

Watch Katrina Kaif’s Tip Tip song from Sooryavanshi here:

Song Link:

What are your thoughts on the song? Tell us in the comments below.

