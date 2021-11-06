You know what sets Shah Rukh Khan apart from the other Bollywood celebrities in the industry? Well, besides charm it’s the dignity that the superstar has maintained throughout these years. Now, according to recent reports, SRK is approached by foreign media to do a tell-all interview on his elder son Aryan Khan’s drug case. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The grace with which SRK has fought for his son’s release in the cruise drug raid case has set a benchmark for a lot of celebrities out there.

According to India Today, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani has been approached by several foreign media outlets to do a tell-all interview in response to his elder son, Aryan Khan’s arrest in a cruise drug raid case.

However, the reports also suggest that Shah Rukh Khan has turned down all the media requests to do a tell-all interview on Aryan Khan.

SRK has yet not spoken anything on the whole brouhaha around his son’s arrest and has maintained a dignified silence on the scenario.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB officials who raided the cruise on October 2nd and claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

The star kid was released on October 30th and has been with his family ever since.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 56th birthday in Alibaug with his family away from the city to spend some quality time with them.

What are your thoughts on SRK turning down a tell-all interview offer by foreign media? Tell us in the comments below.

