Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan walked out of Arthur Road Jail on October 30 after spending nearly 25 days in jail in a drugs bust case. Several celebrities and fans came out in support of the star kid. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came out in support of the superstar and expressed his concern as well.

For the unversed, Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and few others were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau after conducting a drug raid on Cordelia Cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The incident occurred on October 3.

Now according to India Today report, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi penned a letter to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan when Aryan Khan was in jail. In the letter the leader said he was ‘sorry’ that they had to go through all the difficulties. The letter was reportedly dated October 14.

Rahul Gandhi in the letter reportedly wrote, “No child deserves to be treated like this,” and “I have seen the good work you have done for people. I am sure their blessings and goodwill will be with you.” Rahul also wished the family re-unite soon in his letter.

Previously, NCB was accused of being a puppet of the centre. Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena had previously accused the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of targeting Aryan Khan on the command of the Centre.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and CM Uddhav Thackeray, who is also Shiv Sena chief, slammed the NCB for running after Bollywood. The Chief Minister had said that the central agency is only interested in catching celebrities, clicking photos and creating some noise.

