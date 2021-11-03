Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Salman Khan's Antim Make It To IMDb List Of Major November Releases

This November, movie fans will see a selection of action-packed entertainers, love stories and political dramas, just in time for the festive season. To help you decide what to watch next, IMDb ranks the movies releasing this month, based on what IMDb fans in India are most looking forward to watching. Entertainment fans can add all of these titles to their IMDb Watchlist and be notified when a movie or series on their list starts playing in theatres or becomes available on a streaming platform. From Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to Salman Khan’s Antim, check out the list IMDb below.

Advertisement

https://www.imdb.com/list/ls551637484/

Sooryavanshi – 5th November 2021

Sooryavanshi is the first edition of Rohit Shetty’s cop-based film universe followed by Singham, Singham Returns, and Simmba. Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi traces the acts and serious antics of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad in India.

Jai Bhim – 2nd November 2021

Advertisement

A socially conscious and politically relevant movie, Jai Bhim is a story of a lawyer who fights for the land rights of tribal people.

Antim: The Final Truth – 26th November 2021

Starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma star in an action-packed movie directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Kurup – 12th November 2021

Kurup is an upcoming Indian Malayalam language crime thriller film written by KS Aravind, Jithin K Jose and Daniell Sayooj Nair based on the fugitive Sukumara Kurup

Satyameva Jayate 2 – 25th November 2021

Satyameva Jayate 2 revolves around the fight against injustice and misuse of power. From police to politicians and from industrialists to the common man, the film will explore corruption in all spheres.

Annaatthe – 4th November 2021

Annaatthe is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action-drama film written and directed by Siva and starring Rajinikanth. It is based on the relationship shared between a brother and his sisters

Dhamaka – 19th November 2021

Dhamaka is an Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Ram Madhvani starring Kartik Aryan. When a cynical ex-TV news anchor gets an alarming call on his radio show, he sees a chance for a career comeback — but it may cost him his conscience.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar – 5th November 2021

Forced to live apart due to a unique job prospect, two newlyweds face the hassles, hiccups – and hilarity – that arise from their long-distance marriage.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 – 19th November 2021

Bunty and Babli are forced out of retirement after a spate of robberies with their trademark signage start appearing across India

MGR Magan – 4th November 2021

Centred on a father-son relationship, the story focuses on a group of villagers who come together to fight against a man who tries to destroy a mountain in their village.

Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham – 12th November 2021

The film revolves around a single day in ‘Hill Top’ – the once-grand, now-drab hotel in downtown Ernakulam, where a constantly bickering married couple, Pavithran and Haripriya, checks in for a jolly stay.

Enemy – 4th November 2021

The enemy is an upcoming Tamil movie directed by Anand Shankar and will feature Vishal and Arya as lead characters.

Ellam Sheriyakum – 19th November 2021

Ellam Sheriyakum is a Malayalam drama, helmed by Jibu Jacob. The movie stars Asif Ali & Rejisha Vijayan in the lead roles, depicting the story of an inter-faith couple, who elope and get married.

Ye mard Bechara – 19th November 2021

The movie revolves around breaking stereotypes related to manhood. What defines a man? This is what the whole film will focus on.

Paani Ch Madhaani – 5th November 2021

The movie is about a singer and his group who focus on shortcuts to gain success. In frustration, the group buys a lottery ticket and to their luck, they actually win it – then, unfortunately, misplace it. They all start searching the streets of London for the missing ticket, finally learning the lesson that hard work pays and the easy shortcuts do not.

The logic used to create this list: Among the Indian movies released in theatres or on streaming platforms during the month of November 2021, these 15 titles were consistently most popular during a set pre-release window determined by the actual page views of IMDb fans in India, based on data from October 25, 2021. This exclusive and definitive data is derived from IMDbPro MOVIEmeter rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist, available at https://www.imdb.com/watchlist.

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi or Salman Khan’s Antim? Which film are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: When Vidya Balan Said Women Turn Naughtier & Hotter After The Age Of 40 Giving A Logical Reason!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube