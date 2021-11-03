Amitabh Bachchan once shared a blog on how he suffered a major hand injury after burning a firecracker on Diwali. And guess what, that didn’t stop him from shooting for his films as he concealed the wound and kept the show going. Big B kept his hand in his pocket while shooting for Sharaabi and tied a handkerchief while shooting for Inquilaab. Scroll below to read the scoop below.

That sounds painful, right? Well, an actor’s gotta do what he’s gotta do.

Talking about the incident, Amitabh Bachchan once blogged it and wrote, “Work continued .. hand wrapped in a kerchief for style .. or in the pocket for attitude .. but work continued .. as must it should.”

Although, Amitabh Bachchan didn’t divulge into the details of the accident but spoke about Inquilaab and Sharaabi and wrote, “The first one .. a Madras production .. and Sharaabi the other .. great behind the scenes, stories for both the films .. now not prudent to talk about them .. they are best unwritten and undisclosed.”

Last year, Big B shared a tweet giving a glimpse of the injury and wrote, “Fingers … the most difficult element of the human body to restructure .. need movement continuously .. stop movement they become stiff .. I know .. blew my hand off with a Diwali bomb .. took me 2 months to move my thumb to my index finger !! .. & now how creative.”

Fingers … the most difficult element of the human body to restructure .. need movement continuously .. stop movement they become stiff .. I know .. blew my hand off with a Diwali bomb .. took me 2 months to move my thumb to my index finger !! .. & now how creative pic.twitter.com/qc6kKk3fRD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 13, 2020

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in The Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.

What are your thoughts on Big B’s dedication to shooting with a burning hand? Tell us in the space below.

