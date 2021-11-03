Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant were recently released on bail after spending nearly 4 weeks in Arthur Road Jail for a drugs bust case. The two have been best friends and have survived an ordeal together too. However, now the two can’t meet once. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, Aryan, Arbaaz, Munmun Dhamecha and 6 others were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau during a drug raid conducted at Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. They were released on bail on October 29th.

Arbaaz Merchant’s father Aslam Merchant reveals how Aryan Khan and his son are best friends but are not allowed to communicate ever since they were out on bail. He said to ETimes, “It is tough for him but Arbaaz told me he will follow the system. He said, ‘Who wants to go back to hell? I will follow the court conditions religiously’. He is best friends with Aryan and will never do anything that will get him or Aryan into any kind of trouble. So they will stay away from each other.”

Aslam even revealed that his son got a reality check on his life after spending 25 days in Arthur Road Jail. He said, “He has learnt the real facts of life and the reality he saw inside the jail, the pitiful conditions of prisoners inside the cell. He has vowed never to come across any situation that may get him into trouble with the law.”

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and Arbaaz Merchant’s father Aslam Merchant share birthdays on the same day, November 2. When asked whether he’s sent the superstar a birthday wish, Aslam said, “I don’t interact with SRK and you should also know my son does not have a single photograph with Shah Rukh. That is the kind of respect he has for the Khan family.”

Not just that he also recalled the day he was out on bail. “The first day that Arbaaz was back home, he was cuddled up to his mother. It’s a double celebration for us now and the best birthday gift I could ever get from Arbaaz was his presence in the house on my birthday”, Aslam Merchant said.

