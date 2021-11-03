Director Rohit Shetty along with Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are on a promotional spree. Meanwhile, along with his filmmaking skills, the Singham helmer is known for directing high octane stunts and action sequences with ease. In all these years, Rohit has blown up so many cars that he claims he has lost count and reveals that while shooting for the upcoming cop drama the team almost broke James Bond film Casino Royale’s record.

Apart from the lead star cast, the film will have cameos of Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn as Simmba and Bajirao Singham respectively. The makers recently started online promotions and they released two songs, ‘Aila Re Aila’ and ‘Mere Yaara’ that are already superhit among the audiences.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rohit Shetty shares some details about the action in Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi and reveals how they almost broke James Bond’s record, he told, “In the film, I have a bike stunt in which the stunt guy is from Bulgaria. The other for the car stunt is from Cape Town so that’s how they come together and shoot for me. We had a CGI shot with drifting, so they did it. The Guinness book of the world record for a topple is for Casino Royale. You will not believe the Bulgarian driver named Kaleem. He was shooting and did a 7 round, but the record is for eight topples, so if we had two more, we would have broken the world record for it.”

Talking about his career, Rohit Shetty adds, “I have done more than 100 stunts with a car. We have blown up more than 200 vehicles. To be honest, I have even lost count of it. I also do a show called Fear Factor and because of that, what has happened to me is I love action. I have met the action teams worldwide, like how food lovers meet other food lovers who have the same taste of food or fashion, but when I was doing Fear Factor, I met a lot of action teams. At that point, I created my group, which is also from around the world. If there is some specific stunt I want to do or want some stunt guy to do it. I call them from Cape Town, Bulgaria, and multiple places like those and work together.”

Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi will be the first major release after the Maharashtra government decided to open cinema halls in the state. However, the makers might incur some loss as 50% occupancy is only permitted in theatres, keeping in mind the COVID regulations. However, states like Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Orissa, Gujarat, Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh have permitted 100% occupancy.

