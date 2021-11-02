Indian parents can be a little tough nut to crack when it comes to convincing them on allowing us to follow our passion, such hurdle Hema Malini’s daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol had to face too due to their father Dharmendra.

The iconic star’s daughters had appeared on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal as teenagers, along with their mother Hema, where they opened up about how possessive their father is.

During their appearance on Simi Garewal’s talk show, The host asked Esha Deol about her plans to enter Bollywood. To which Esha replied by saying, “I am interested but it all depends on what my father has to say about it”.

Backing up to what Esha Deol said, Hema Malini then revealed that she tried speaking to Dharmendra about it once but he abruptly turned the idea down. “I did once, but he said, ‘No, not at all.’ Right from their birth, he used to say dance and all is okay but not films,” Hema said.

On the show, Esha then went on to say that she would try to convince her dad ‘slowly’. Esha said, “He doesn’t get angry but he is very possessive about us. He is like girls have to sit at home only, Punjabi type of things. We are not allowed to go out that often but mumma is there, so we manage to go for sports and all. We had to go for state-levels outside Mumbai,”

“He is really concerned about whatever we do and all that. Very protective. He doesn’t like us wearing sleeveless tops and short pants. Whenever he comes home, we sit in trousers or in a salwar kameez,” she then added.

Seems like Esha was successful in convincing Dharmendra, as she made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe and ended up winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance.

Esha Deol has also acted in films such as Yuva, Dhoom, Dus, No Entry, and Shaadi No 1.

