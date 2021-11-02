Kartik Aaryan has been on a signing spree in 2021. Having signed on for multiple films the actor is running back and forth to fulfill shoot commitments. Kartik who has a film release coming up in mid-November has now been praised by the director of one of his upcoming movies.

In an interview with leading publication Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director, Anees Bazmee opened up on how he finalized the cast for his film. While opening upon it he showered praise on Kartik as he shared, “The star cast is completely new and Kartik Aaryan is someone whose work I have liked since his first film. If I like someone’s work, it doesn’t matter if the person knows me or not, I find their phone number and congratulate them. He was happy that ‘Anees bhai ka phone aaya.’ So we have always had that equation. We would meet at parties, at other times we would be shooting in London at the same time, so we would hang out at coffee shops. He loved the script of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”

Other than Kartik Aaryan the director then spoke on Kiara, he continued, “I had watched a lot of films featuring Kiara Advani, she is a good actress, although we had considered a lot of actresses for the part. Finally, we approached Kiara and she immediately agreed. Tabu and I had been wanting to work together since a long time, but we never got an opportunity. All three of them have done a wonderful job.”

Recently Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Dhamaka‘ director, Ram Madhvani, too opened up on working with Kartik Aaryan and was full of praise for him. More recently Kartik also announced that he has signed for yet another project. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 leads were recently spotted having some banter on social media and this kind of bond between co-stars surely makes the fans more excited for what is to come. The actor is currently juggling between Shehzada shoots and Dhamaka promotions.

Kartik Aaryan’s long list of lined-up films includes Dhamaka, Captain India, Freddy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Shehzada.

