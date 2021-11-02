It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday and what better way to celebrate it than by recalling some of the sweetest and down to earth moments he spent with his co-stars. In fact, actress Divya Dutta has some fond memories of the superstars even before they became co-stars.

In her book ‘The Stars In My Sky: Those Who Brightened My Film Journey’, the actress shed light on some unknown trivia about SRK. Interested to know what they are? Well, scroll down.

As carried by Bollywood Hungama, in her book Divya Dutta revealed she had a major crush on Shah Rukh Khan – just like most girls in the college around the time his TV show ‘Fauji’ was telecast. Talking about how the birthday affected the relationship status of many college going girls then, the actress wrote, “Some girls in my college broke up with their boyfriends because of their new-found loyalty to this charming boy with a dimpled smile!”

But that wasn’t Divya Dutta’s only fond memory with Shah Rukh Khan. After joining the industry, Divya visited Venus’ office to audition for a film co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Recalling the incident, she said that after meeting the director duo Abbas-Mustan she bumped into SRK while walking down the steps and all her photographs fell out of her bag. A stunned Divya then witnessed the superstar’s sweetness first hand as the actor sweetly picked up her scattered photographs and asked her if she is Divya. She also added that he said he hoped that they could work together and wished her the best.

That incident made her day as she learnt that Shah Rukh knows her by her name and cared enough to remember her. Sadly, that film, which probably was Baadshah (1999), didn’t star Divya.

Divya Dutta, in her book, recalled another incident with the superstar that saw her meeting Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Dil Se at Connaught Place for a part in the film. Stating that when she was just to give up a member from SRK’s team met her and took her to meet the actor as per her scheduled appointment.

Talking about the incident, Dutta recalled Khan seated in a car when she met him. She wrote that he gave his famous dimpled smile, apologized for meeting in a chaotic environment and offered her tea. When she expressed her desire to be the second heroine in Dil Se (and hence meeting him) Shah Rukh promised that he’ll convey her message to the director, Mani Ratnam. Post that, he chivalrously escorted her out as they were surrounded by fans.

Divya wrote in the book at this point, “I was just another newcomer. But he was patient enough to hear me out. He was warm enough to make me feel special.” Shah Rukh kept his word and Divya got a chance to meet Ratnam. Unfortunately, he said that since looked similar to Manisha Koirala, who was also in the film and hence he couldn’t cast here.

5 years, after this incident, Shah Rukh Khan and Divya Dutta shared screen space in Yash Chopra’s Veer-Zaara.

Happy Birthday, SRK!

