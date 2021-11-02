Kartik Aaryan, who made his debut in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is now becoming one of the most sought actors in Bollywood. He recently positively surprised fans with the release of the trailer of drama-thriller ‘Dhamaka’.

Advertisement

Going by the trailer, the Netflix film seems to be promising as Kartik stepped into the shoes of anchor Arjun Pathak, who is caught between the moral dilemma of his conscience and career. In less than 24 hours, the trailer garnered over 30 million views.

Advertisement

The latest report from Bollywood Hungama reveals that Kartik Aaryan charged a whopping amount for the Ala Vaikunthapuramloo remake, Shehzada. A source said to the publication, “Kartik is slowly taking the stride to be among the top stars of the industry and his remuneration is the right indication of his rising popularity. The young dynamite has charged a huge sum of Rs. 21 crores for this action-comedy, which is his highest for a single theatrical film till date.”

The report further quoted the source as saying, “Kartik is flexible to adjust his fees based on the genre and appeal of the film in the market. Since Sajid’s film was required to be made in a certain budget, he was happy to cut down his fees. However, Shehzada is an outright commercial entertainer that can set the box office on fire and hence, he went ahead with premium charges. The producers were more than happy to accommodate his request given his popularity.”

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan had charged a nominal sum of Rs. 15 crores for director Sameer Vidwan’s rom-com, which is also produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Kiara Advani will be the female lead in the film. Whereas, in Shehzada Kriti Sanon as the female lead and the film will be directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Must Read: “Salman Khan Is Lonely,” Feels Mahesh Manjrekar As He Expresses His Wish To See The Superstar Getting Married & Giving Birth To A Son!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube