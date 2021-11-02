Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Romance, Badshah of Bollywood and has a million other titles dedicated to his name. He’s worked for over 30 years in showbiz and gained massive popularity in his three-decade-long journey. He may be a superstar but that also comes with a lot of pain and loss. Scroll below to know why we say so!

The biggest disadvantage is the fact that SRK could never give a ‘normal’ life to his kids. Everywhere he would go, he’d be mobbed by the media and the fans. A recent example is when he visited his son Aryan Khan at Arthur Road Jail. Pictures and videos of the same are viral all over the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan himself spoke about his life as a superstar when he told Femina, “I’ve known Gauri since she was 14 years old, so it’s now more than 35 years of knowing her. It’s a tough job to live with an actor. You can’t even co-own them; you just get a small share. The world owns me. To step out with me or go to a restaurant together means being exposed to people who want my time.”

Shah Rukh Khan continued, “I bring a lot of unwanted nuisance into my family’s life. They get trolled, their privacy is snatched away, and they can’t even expect me to do normal, simple things like go for a walk.”

During the conversation, SRK also thanked his wife Gauri Khan for keeping up with him despite the hardships. He even added that he may not have been able to do the same, had he been in her place.

Clearly, it’s more than the glitz and glamour that we fail to see!

