Kartik Aaryan has a kitty full of projects and his fans have been awaiting the release dates for all of them. The most interesting and anticipated of the lot is of course his movie with Ram Madhvani directorial Dhamaka. The movie goes straight to Netflix has been in the headline for a while now.

Turns out the makers have yesterday revealed the trailer of the movie. It has today made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section. Read on and don’t forget to vote.

Dhamaka stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead alongside Mrunal Thakur. The movie that features the two as journalists, is a thriller that puts Kartik in a spot as a terrorist is in conversation with him while he conducts blasts in the city. The trailer is a perfect insight into the world that is on the edge of falling. Catch the trailer below and let us know what you think.

Dhamaka Teaser Ft. Kartik Aaryan On 'How's The Hype?':

Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka was one of the few films that have come out of the pandemic and managed to even get into the production stage. Not just that, even wrap up the shoot. After the intriguing poster the makers of the Ram Madhvani directorial have now released the teaser of the film. The teaser has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section. Below is all you need to know and also don’t forget to vote.

Dhamaka is a thriller directed by Neerja fame Ram Madhvani. Kartik Aaryan plays a journalist with some dark secrets. The teaser that released recently has him in a traumatised state while he is prepping to go live on the news wire. He collects himself as the countdown begins and the trauma struck journalist begins his bulletin. Catch the teaser right here and don’t forget to vote.

Kartik Aaryan Led Dhamaka's Motion Poster On 'How's The Hype?':

A couple of days ago Kartik Aaryan on this birthday announced his upcoming film. Titled as Dhamaka, Kartik joins hands with filmmaker Ram Madhvani for this thriller.

Today, we include Dhamaka’s motion poster in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ to let you gauge the pre-release buzz of the film. Over the next few months, we’ll keep on adding various posters, promos and songs of the movie to this section. So, stay tuned!

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Kartik Aaryan led Dhamaka’s reception amongst the audience.

Check out the motion poster here:

Kartik Aaryan’s film, which will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Ram Madhvani Films with Co-Producer Amita Madhvani, gives a bird’s eye view into the working of a news channel in the 21st century.

“This, for me, is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would allow me to explore a different side of me as an actor,” Kartik Aaryan said.

Kartik Aaryan is excited to step into the thriller zone and team up with Ram Madhvani to play a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. The film is an adaptation of a 2013’s South Korean film named as The Terror Live.

