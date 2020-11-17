Kartik Aaryan has bounced back to headlines for his next film with Ram Madhvani. The actor is all set to star in a thriller, a genre he is completely new to. While the team is all set to go on floors in December, which is the next month, the latest reports are spilling beans about Kartik‘s character. Below are all the details you would want to know about the same. Read on!

Advertisement

Earlier last week we told you how the makers of Ram Madhvani’s untitled next with Kartik have booked a five-star hotel in Powai, Mumbai. The team will be shooting for the film in and around the plush establishment. The exciting part is that they will also be self-isolating themselves in the same hotel.

Advertisement

Now as per the latest report in SpotboyE, Kartik Aaryan is all set to play an investigative journalist for the second time. Kartik has played a journalist in Luka Chuppi. As per a source the actor has been prepping for his part for a significant part of the lockdown. He is also taking tips from his media friends. The film is a very low key affair and will have just 5-6 characters. The story is about happening in an office.

Talking about the same, the source said, “The entire film unfolds in one media office. There are only 5-6 characters. It is a very intimate low-budget one-set film, and Kartik Aaryan accepted it because he wants to work with directors who can tap his acting chops, also because he wants to do films far removed from the lightweight comedies he has become typecast in.”

The source also says that Kartik Aaryan told Ram Madhvani that he wants this film to do what Neerja did to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. “When he met Ram, Kartik’s only precondition before signing the film was, ‘I want this film to do for me what your Neerja did for Sonam,’” the source added.

How excited are you for this Kartik Aaryan starrer? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Govinda Takes A Subtle Dig At Krushna Abhishek With His ‘Bhaanje Ko Kaam Zarur Dega’ Remark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube