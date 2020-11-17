Everyone is eagerly waiting for an official announcement of Shah Rukh Khan’s next. But guess what, there’s a lot more coming in unofficially. Yes, here we are talking about his yet to be declared, Pathan. The project has already reached a peak of excitement with the reports of John Abraham and Deepika Padukone joining the cast. Further, Salman Khan’s cameo has ignited the buzz.

The latest reports are stating that Salman to appear in his blockbuster role of Tiger in SRK’s next. Furthermore, SRK is all set to return Salman’s favour by making a cameo appearance in his highly anticipated Tiger 3. Yes, you read that right! Shah is said to be seen in Tiger’s third instalment and that too as Pathan. Now, if it turns out to be true, both the films will be sure shot hits.

It all started when Shah Rukh Khan first made a special appearance in Salman Khan’s Tubelight. Salman too was seen in SRK’s Zero.

It was in the last week, we learnt that Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo in Pathan. Further, as per the report in Bollywood Hungama, it was learnt that the Dabangg 3 actor will have quite a big role i.e. an extended cameo. Not just that, he’ll be shooting for as many as 12 days for Shah Rukh Khan’s film.

A source close to the project had shared, “Salman has signed for a crucial role in Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. He will have an extended special appearance in this grand action flick. The superstar is expected to shoot for around 12 days. After wrapping up his part, he’ll proceed to shoot for Tiger 3. Salman will share screen space with Shah Rukh. It’ll be something to watch out for!”

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathan will be helmed by War director, Siddharth Anand.

Earlier, reports even stated that Deepika Padukone has charged a hefty paycheque for the film. She is being paid 14-15 crores to get on board for the film. Like Deepika, even John Abraham is been paid a significant amount to star in Pathan. The actor is charging 20 crores as per the buzz.

