Veteran actress Rekha, otherwise known as Bhanurekha, is one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema. She has appeared in more than 180 films and is the recipient of several accolades, including one National Film Award and three Filmfare Awards. However, more than her films her personal life had garnered a lot of limelight.

Advertisement

Umrao Jaan actress’ affair with Amitabh Bachchan is still one of the most discussed subjects in Bollywood. Her marriage to the Delhi-based industrialist and television manufacturer Mukesh Agarwal was short-lived. The businessman reportedly committed suicide in less than a year of their marriage.

Advertisement

Among her controversial affairs, Rekha’s alleged marriage with actor, Vinod Mehra also grabbed a lot of attention back in the day. As per the India Today report, their alleged affair was regular in magazines and gossip columns back in the 80s. They even got married.

Rekha’s biography The Untold Story, written by Yasser Usman, mentioned their marriage. Citing an unnamed filmmaker, the writer revealed that Vinod Mehra took Rekha to his house in Bombay, after getting married in Calcutta (Kolkata now). However, the actor’s mother did not approve of their marriage and she was furious about their decision.

The veteran actress was treated with hostility when she tried to reach her mother-in-law’s feet. Mehra’s mother pushed her away and did not let the new ‘bride’ enter the house. While Rekha was at the door, Mehra’s mother kept abusing and humiliating her son.

Rekha could not win over her mother-in-law’s approval. Vinod Mehra’s mother was so agitated by the actress that apparently took off her chappal (sandals) and nearly hit Rekha with it. ‘Anurag’ actor tried to intervene but all in vain. The two broke off their marriage later, as per the report.

Vinod Mehra later fell in love with Kiran, who was the daughter of a wealthy businessman from Kenya. The two got married in 1988 and welcomed their daughter, Soniya in 1988 and a son, Rohan in 1990.

Must Read: When Padmini Kolhapure Was Asked By British Immigration Officer, “Are You The Same Person Who Kissed Prince Charles?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube