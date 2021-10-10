Advertisement

Who hasn’t watched Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham? There may be just a couple of hands up – and I don’t know how! – as this film is telecast very frequently on Set Max, except for when the Indian Premier League is on. While fans saw Mr Bachchan play a double role as well as Soundarya, Jayasudha, Anupman Kher, Kader Khan and more, did you know Rekha was also part of it?

Well, let us tell you, yes she was – and just like Amitabh, she too had two roles. Scratching your head to figure out how you missed her? Well, don’t strain your eyes but sharpen your ears. The eternal beauty lent her voice to dub two characters and below is all we have about it.

As Rekha turns a year older today we decided to bring you some trivia that we are sure 90% of you guys do not know. As per the film’s credit as well as their Wikipedia page, the Padma Shri awardee lent her voice for the characters played by Soundarya and Jayasudha, aka Amitabh Bachchan’s wives, in Sooryavansham.

According to a past Times Of India report, Sooryavansham was directed by Telugu filmmaker EVV Satyanarayana and hence starred actors from the South film industry. Given that Hindi wasn’t their first or comfortable language, the makers needed their dialogues dubbed in Hindi. And it was Rekha who provided the voiceover for both the characters. Soundarya played the younger Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Radha Thakur Singh while Jayasudha essayed the role of the matriarch Sharda Singh.

On the work front, Rekha hasn’t appeared on the silver screen in a long, long time. Her last appearance was in the Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se song Rafta Rafta Medley. She earlier starred in Super Nani, and Krrish 3.

Happy Birthday, Rekha!

