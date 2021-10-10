Advertisement

Rekha, who is the epitome of beauty, is celebrating her 67th birthday today. Her fans and colleagues from across the globe are pouring in love and good wishes for the veteran actress. And on the occasion of her birthday, we bring you a throwback of the time when she spoke about being in love with Amitabh Bachchan on Simi Garewal’s show.

The veteran actresses’ rumoured relationship is to date one of the most popular and complicated love stories of Bollywood.

Simi Garewal asked Rekha if she was ever in love with Amitabh Bachchan and replying to the same, the actress said, “Absolutely. Duh, that’s a dumb question. I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out? What do I deny? I’m not in love with him? Of course I am. Duniya bhar ka love aap le lijiyega and add some more – I feel that for that person. Bottomline.”

Amitabh Bachchan got married to Jaya Bachchan in 1973 and share two children together named Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Back in the day, when Big B signed his first film with Rekha, Jaya had no problem with them working together despite the alleged relationship rumours. And talking about the same in an interview, Rekha said, “Didibhai (Jaya Bachchan) is much more mature, much more together. I’ve yet to come across a woman who is so together. She’s got so much dignity, so much class. She’s got a lot of strength. I admire that woman. We had an association before the so-called rumours and the media messed up the whole image. We were living in the same building and we had a relationship. She was my Didibhai, she still is – no matter what happens nobody can take that away. Thank God she realises that too. Whenever we meet she’s very sweet – she’s not just civil, she’s just herself.”

Happy birthday, Rekha!

