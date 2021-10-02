Advertisement

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a few pictures from the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ on his blog showing his fractured toes. ‘KBC 13’ is hosted by the megastar and he is seen in traditional attire in the pictures.

All the photos are from ‘KBC 13’s Navratri special episode. He shared the pictures to show how he shot with fractured toes using camouflage shoes. But despite the fact that his toes are fractured he can be seen enjoying the shoot with full enthusiasm. He can be seen laughing in his pictures.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “and the camouflage shoes for the fractured toe .. socks like wearing but indeed a shoe…soft protection for the toe that has been damaged and broken .. but still the joi de vivre (?) spell check…and more…a rewarding journey to the end of times whatever they be (Sic)…”

Amitabh Bachchan added more about the fracture and the treatment and how long it will take: “.. the broken toe, fractured at the base and in the pain of excruciating…the despondency of the space do never be put in plaster .. for there is no discovered method yet…so a soft efficient job done known in the common tongue as ‘buddy taping’…buddy, because the broken finger is given sympathy by the one next door, joined together in some unison and taped for 4-5 weeks.”

Recently, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had shared throwback pictures from his modeling days on his social media. Big B took his fans down memory lane with pictures from his modeling days on his Instagram.

In his nostalgia trip post, Amitabh Bachchan expressed the desire to go back to those days.

