We have come bearing good news for all The Kapil Sharma fans. Sunil Grover who played the character of Gutthi, Rinku Bhabhi and Dr Mashoor Gulati has finally broken his silence on working with Kapil. Yes, aren’t exaggerating but reporting the truth. Scroll down to read more details on the story.

For the unversed Kapil and Sunil had a nasty fallout and ever since then the two haven’t worked together but their fans time and again trend the two comedians as they miss their comic timing.

In a conversation with ETimes, Sunil Grover revealed how he miss getting ready as a female character and said, “Abhi bhi meri cupboard mein saare suits, sariyaan, blouse aur accessories pade hain (I still have the suits, saris, blouses and accessories in my cupboard). So, whenever I miss my characters, I just go to my cupboard and look at them, aur kabhi kabhi unko bahar nikaalke dhoop bhi lagwa deta hoon (and sometimes I put them out in the sun). Woh mere liye badi prized possessions hai (They are prized possessions for me). When everybody in my home sleeps, I sometimes put those clothes on and take a trip down nostalgia lane (laughs)…I have some great memories of working on the show and it has given me a lot.”

Talking about working with Kapil, Sunil Grover said, “As far as collaborating with Kapil (Sharma) is concerned, why not? If I am offered a great concept, I will take it up.”

Sunil Grover also spoke about his life hurdles and said, “My journey has been full of surprises. If I look back, there have been many hurdles. I have been replaced from shows after shooting for two days, sometimes, I have been rejected outright. These setbacks resulted in self-doubt. Then I shifted gears and did voice-overs for seven to eight years. Once I started to feel somewhat settled, toh acting offers started coming in.”

Well, that sounds great. We can’t wait for the makers to plan something around Sunil Grover’s entry on The Kapil Sharma Show.

What are your thoughts on their collaboration? Tell us in the comments below.

