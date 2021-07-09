Actress Shagufta Ali has recently been making the news after she confessed that she is going through a tough time due to having no work for the last 4 years and being ill. While many from the film and telly work have taken a step forward to help her through tough times, the latest extending a helping hand is the dance show Dance Deewane. Read on to know about their gesture to the senior actress.

Colors TV recently shared a new promo of the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3, and in it, we see a teary-eyed Shagufta Ali opening up about her struggles in the last few years. Hearing about them, host Bharti Singh tears up and judge Madhuri Dixit Nene presented her with a cheque on behalf of the dance show. Check it all below.

Shagufta Ali recalls her struggles in the promo, as she says in Hindi, “The last 32 years among the 36 years have been wonderful. I struggled a lot, worked a great deal too, supported my family and myself. But four years ago, several auditions took place, a lot of things happened but nothing was working out. During that time, the problem with my leg increased because of diabetes, which also affected my eyes. I don’t know why but I couldn’t tolerate the pain of these four years.” As her eyes moist up, the senior actress says, “The industry is my home, I have given 36 years to it.”

While her words left host Bharti Singh in tears and hugging her, the Dance Deewane 3 judges – Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande – were also touched. Madhuri then walks up to Shagufta Ali and consoles her. Madhuri said (in Hindi), “You had written that you have nothing to even sell right now. You have reached such a stage today, so from the Dance Deewane team, we would like to do something for you. From them, I would like to give you a cheque of ₹5 lakh.” Shagufta replied, “Thank you so much. I have no words.”

Just yesterday, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit revealed that the actress had received some financial aid from Rohit Shetty. A few of her colleagues have also extended a helping hand towards her, including Johnny Lever, Neena Gupta, Sumeet Raghavan, and Sushant Singh.

Besides Shagufta Ali, this Dance Deewane 3 episode will star Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Shetty as guests.

