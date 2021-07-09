Himanshi Khurana has been missing from the mainstream media but is quite active in the regional world. Time and again, she does music videos and leaves her fans in awe. She is also quite active on social media and recently conducted a Q&A session with her fans. And that’s when a follower wanted to know about her alleged lip fillers. Read on for details!

During the Q&A session, Himanshi showcased quite a witty side of herself. The actress was bombarded with questions about her marriage, her career as well as proposals! A male follower proposed the Bigg Boss 13 beauty and mentioned that he is 5’8.

To this, Himanshi Khurana left the viewers in splits with her reply that read, “Ohoo meri 6.1. Na bani ni gal (Oh, I’m 6’1. No it won’t work out).” Another fan mentioned that his girlfriend gets mad at him when he comments on Himanshi’s posts.

Himanshi Khurana was quick to hilariously clarify, “Bola karna, didi aa meri (Tell her, don’t fight, she’s my sister).”

But attention was grabbed when a fan asked her to share an old picture of herself ‘without lip fillers.’ To this, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant replied, “Hahahaha lip filler natural mile mummy se…. I just over line my lips sometimes (Have got it naturally from my mother)”

During the interactive session, Himanshi was even asked about her favourite show, to which she answered “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah always!”

A fan even asked Himanshi Khurana to tie the knot now. “Kyu kanya daan karna c tu? (Why, you wanted to do my kanya daan?)” she responded.

Himanshi was truly witty, hilarious, and humble all at once!

On the professional front, she’s dating Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riaz.

