After giving a glimpse of talent with films like Go Goa Gone and Shor In The City, Raj & DK succeed a big time on OTT. They gave a cult in Indian web series with The Family Man and are all set to give something big with Shahid Kapoor. But what if we say that Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari and Shahid’s yet-to-be-released character come together in a separate series as a crossover? Sounds exciting, right? A new picture going viral on the internet is triggering all such speculations.

Just a few hours back, Raj & DK shared a picture on their official Instagram handle. The picture features the duo posing for a click alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Shahid Kapoor. The picture could be perfectly described as ‘too much talent in a single click’. Captioning the picture, the duo wrote, “And then this happened.” As expected, tons of comments have flooded the picture and many are sure of Srikant and Shahid’s character’s crossover.

Check out the picture shared by Raj & DK below:

It could be just a casual meet but we would love to hear about the dream crossover!

Meanwhile, speaking about his digital debut, Shahid Kapoor didn’t forget to mention Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man as his favourite web series.

He said, “I have been keen to collaborate with Raj & DK for a while. My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. Amazon Prime Video is a fabulous service and it’s a privilege to work with them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience.”

