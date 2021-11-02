When a kid sees their parents get divorced at an early age, they tend to get traumatised, on the other Sara Ali Khan matured with those experiences. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh separated while the Coolie No. 1 actress was just 9-years-old. In an interview, the actress opened up about their divorce and how she felt seeing her mother happy almost after 10 years.

Advertisement

Initially, the two Bollywood stars were madly in love and got married in 1991. However, a few years after their marriage, things started going downhill and they eventually got separated in 2004. Saif is currently married to Kareena Kapoor, with whom he has two sons, Jehangir and Taimur. On the other hand, Amrita chose to stay unmarried.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar India, Sara Ali Khan opens up about her seeing Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh unhappy and reveals if it was difficult to see her parents part ways, she told, “I’ve always had the tendency to mature a bit faster than others my age. And even at the age of 9, I think I had the maturity to see that these two people living together in our home were not happy. And suddenly, they were much happier living in two new homes. For instance, my mom, who I don’t think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy, beautiful, and excited, like she deserves to be. Why would I be unhappy if I have two happy parents in two happy homes? So no, I don’t think that was difficult at all.”