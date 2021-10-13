Bollywood Industry’s gem Amitabh Bachchan is currently appearing as a host on the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati which is now airing its 13th installment. Recently a sneak peek shows a confused Amitabh asking Hema Malini the reason women carry a clutch bag. This clip recently hit on Twitter

The show that would be airing on the 15th of October sees the veteran actress and the director reuniting with their ever-long colleague Big B reliving their Sholay day.

A sneak peek for the episode was released showing Hema Malini, Ramesh Sippy and Amitabh Bachchan having a fun time, and we see the Chehre actor asked the actress the reason behind keeping a clutch bag. We could see that the actor was quite shy while asking the question.

Check out the video below:

AB sir ne #KBC13 mein poocha ek sawaal, jiske baad khula Hema ji ke clutch bag ka raaz! Dekhiye iss mazedaar pal ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaandaarShukravaar episode mein, 15th Oct ko, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/INU9KRTt7j — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 13, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan asked, “Hema Ji aise he puch rahe hai apko ki, kahi baar aap dekhte hai ghar ki Jo mahilaye hai wo clutch lekarke chalti hai,” ( Hema Ji you might have seen ladies carrying a small clutch bag) to which Hema completed the question by saying, “Tho usmai kya hota hai?” ( so what’s inside it?) The actor in excitement replied, “Yahi puchne wala tha. Aree itna chota sa hai kya kya bhariyega usske andar?” ( Exactly what I wanted to know. It’s so small what all goes inside it.”

Hema replying to him said, “Compact, lipstick, bohot kaam paise(very less money). On asking the reason to keep the bag, the Baghban actress replied, “Toda touch up karna padta hai”( It’s just for doing touch up).

Along with this, the 15th October episode will also see Hema and Amitabh recreating a moment from their iconic song ‘Dilbar Mere’. The director will also be challenging Amitabh and Hema to perform scenes from the popular movie as well.

It is said that Hema and Ramesh Sippy will be donating the winning money to the ‘Hema Malini Foundation’ that helps towards the education and medical treatment of children in Mathura.

