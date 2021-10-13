Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the role of Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah left for heavenly abode on October 3 after his long battle with Cancer. Many mourned the loss of the senior actor and paid tribute to him as well. Now Gada Electronics too pays tribute to the late actor.

The late actor played the role of the manager at Jethalal Champaklal Gada’s (played by Dilip Joshi) Gada Electronics in the much-loved sitcom. Much to everyone’s amusement, there is a Gada Electronics in real life which is located in the Khar area of Mumbai.

The owner of this shop Shekhar Gadiyar took to Instagram to share a video clip, wherein he can be seen placing a picture of Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka in the chair. Thus he paid tribute to the late actor. Take a look at the Instagram post below:

For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team used Shekhar Gadiyar’s shop for shooting, which was undergoing a renovation at that time. The shop then became popular among the masses as Jethalal’s Gada Electronics. This propelled Gadiyar not to change the shop’s name.

Meanwhile, Ghanshyam Nayak’s son Vikas recently revealed about the late actor’s last days and how his health deteriorated. During a conversation with ETimes, he said, “Towards the last few days, dad had difficulty in breathing and we tried to arrange for oxygen and nurses at home. But he slipped further. And, we rushed him to the hospital. He had to be admitted to the ICU, then was moved into a room as he got a bit better but again had to be sent back to the ICU as the condition deteriorated yet again.15 days prior to his demise, his sugar had shot up to alarming heights and he wasn’t recognising anybody. But after the sugar level went down, he knew who was around him.”

